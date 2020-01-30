The Bank of England has left interest rates unchanged at 0.75%. Seven members voted for the decision while two voted to cut.
While the bank dropped its comment that limited gradual tightening is coming, it did not hint of a rate cut.
Several highlights:
Domestically, near-term uncertainties facing businesses and households have receded
And
The most recent indicators suggest that global growth has stabilised, reflecting the partial easing of trade tensions and the significant loosening of monetary policy by many central banks over the past year."
This is a hawkish outcome. GBP/USD is jumping toward 1.31. EUR/GBP is down to 0.8429.
Follow all the BOE updates in the live coverage
The Bank of England's first decision for 2020 – and the last one for Governor Mark Carney – was a coin flip. While BOE members have opened the door to slashing borrowing costs and several data points badly disappointed, the latest batch of data was encouraging.
Apart from the decision, investors were eyeing the voting pattern with the Monetary Policy Committee and hints about the next moves by the bank, under Andrew Bailey, the incoming leader.
GBP/USD was trading choppily around 1.30 ahead of the publication.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: US Q4 GDP met market's expectations at 2.1%
The greenback has shed some ground after the Fed’s uneventful announcement. The preliminary estimate of Gross Domestic Product for Q4 came in as expected at 21%. Core quarterly PCE down to 1.3% from 2.1%. Follow us live.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3100 on a hawkish BOE
The Pound shooted higher after the MPC voted 7-2 to maintain rates on hold. GBP/USD holds on to gains near 1.3100, as Gov. Carney gives his last speech.
EUR/USD around 1.1020 ahead of US Q4 GDP
The EUR/USD pair is trading near daily highs in the 1.1020 region ahead of the preliminary estimate of US Q4 GDP. Germany January inflation depressed in-line with market’s estimates.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1580 level amid risk-off mood
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1580 region.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.