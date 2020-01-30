The Bank of England has left interest rates unchanged at 0.75%. Seven members voted for the decision while two voted to cut.

While the bank dropped its comment that limited gradual tightening is coming, it did not hint of a rate cut.

Several highlights:

Domestically, near-term uncertainties facing businesses and households have receded

And

The most recent indicators suggest that global growth has stabilised, reflecting the partial easing of trade tensions and the significant loosening of monetary policy by many central banks over the past year."

This is a hawkish outcome. GBP/USD is jumping toward 1.31. EUR/GBP is down to 0.8429.

The Bank of England's first decision for 2020 – and the last one for Governor Mark Carney – was a coin flip. While BOE members have opened the door to slashing borrowing costs and several data points badly disappointed, the latest batch of data was encouraging.

Apart from the decision, investors were eyeing the voting pattern with the Monetary Policy Committee and hints about the next moves by the bank, under Andrew Bailey, the incoming leader.

GBP/USD was trading choppily around 1.30 ahead of the publication.