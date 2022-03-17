Breaking: BoE hikes interest rates by 25bps to 0.75% as expected, GBP dumps in kneejerk reaction

In its latest monetary policy announcement, the Bank of England (BoE) opted to raise the benchmark UK interest rate by a further 25bps to 0.75% from 0.50%, as had been widely expected. GBP's kneejerk reaction was to drop sharply as a result of only eight on nine Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voting to raise interest rates (versus expectations for nine). MPC member John Cunliffe voted to leave rates unchanged at 0.50%.
In its new statement on monetary policy, the BoE said that it judges that "some further modest tightening might be appropriate in the coming months", a slightly more dovish wording than that in the February statement when the BoE said further modest tightening "is likely to be appropriate". The BoE also said that there are risks on both sides of its policy judgment depending on how inflation prospects evolve (which some may view as opening the door to an easing bias).
The bank said it sees CPI inflation peaking at around 8.0% in Q2 2022, though it could go higher later in the year. The bank upgraded slightly its view of GDP growth in Q1 2022 to 0.75% from flat in February. The majority of the MPC said policy should be tightened to reduce the risk that pay trends and inflation become embedded. Global inflation pressures will strengthen considerably in the coming months, the BoE warned, stating that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to exacerbate supply chain snags.
Growth in the economies of net energy importers like the UK will slow, the BoE statement added and the bank will act to ensure stability in longer-term inflation expectations. The BoE said it judges that inflation expectations remain well-anchored at present, though the bank will be monitoring them closely. The squeeze on household finances is likely to be significantly larger than expected as recently as February, the statement warned, adding that a new BoE agents survey showed that companies expect 2022 pay increases of 4-6%.
Market Reaction
GBP has dumped in wake of the latest BoE policy announcement given the fact that one MPC member dissented against a 25bps rate hike and the slightly more dovish wording to the language regarding future rate hikes. GBP/USD dropped from close to 1.3200 prior to the data release to test 1.3100 and at current levels in the 1.3110 area, is now down 0.3% on the day. EUR/GBP lept sharply from under 0.8370 to current levels in the 0.8420s where it now trades higher by over 0.4% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops toward 1.3100 on cautious BOE
The British pound came under heavy selling pressure after the Bank of England (BOE) adopted a cautious tone with regards to futures rate hikes. Additionally, one MPC member voted against Thursday's 25 bps rate increase. GBP/USD, which climbed above 1.3200 earlier in the day, was last seen testing 1.3100.
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.1050
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory around mid-1.1000s on Thursday. The sharp upsurge witnessed in EUR/GBP pair after the Bank of England's policy announcements seems to be helping the shared currency stay resilient against the dollar.
Gold recovers further from monthly low, upside potential seems limited
Gold gained traction for the second successive day and recovered further from the monthly low. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal.
XRP price sets sights on $1, but Ripple on-chain metrics remain lull
XRP price has triggered a massive breakout from an optimistic pattern, but the consolidation has caused it to remain rangebound. On-chain metrics hint at a minor blockade ahead.
Meta Platforms Inc soars as Instagram adds NFTs to site
FB gained 6.04% during Wednesday’s trading session. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces Instagram will be adding NFTs to its platform.