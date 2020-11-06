Breaking: Biden takes the lead in Georgia, with 99% of estimated votes tallied

With 99% of the estimated votes tallied in Georgia, there seems to be a flip in the expected outcome, as the former Vice-President Joe Biden takes the lead.

President Trump lost footing in the battleground state after his lead continued to narrow in the last hours and looks unlikely that he could turn the show in his support with just 1% of the votes left to be counted.

Additional details:

Biden: 49.39.% (2,449,371 votes), Trump (R): 49.37% (2,448,454 votes).

The position flipped in Biden’s favor after another batch of votes were reported from Clayton County.

Market reaction

The risk sentiment remains tepid as markets eagerly await the result of the long-drawn US election. Biden taking the lead in Georgia failed to impress the markets, as S&P 500 futures remain in the red, down 0.80% on the day.

The US dollar wallows near two-month troughs against its major peers, with the DXY modestly flat around 92.55.

So far it's been a close call but markets continue to bet on Biden’s presidency while Trump has lost the legal suits in most states, where he filed to halt the vote count.

