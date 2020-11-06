Breaking: Biden takes the lead in battleground state of Pennsylvania

Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a small lead in the battleground state of Pennsylvania against US President Donald Trump with 95% os the estimated votes tallied so far, Reuters reported, citing Edison Research.

According to the latest figures, Biden has 49.4% and Trump has 49.3% in the state.

Market reaction

This development caused the USD to come under renewed selling pressure. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.43% on a daily basis at 92.23.

Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the S&P 500 futures extended its recovery and was last seen losing only 0.15% on the day at 3,499.