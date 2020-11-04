Breaking: Biden says 'we're confident we're gonna win this election'

NEWS

“We're confident we're gonna win this election,” Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday

Additional quotes

"I'm optimistic about this outcome — and I want to thank every one of you."

'We believe we're on track to win this election.'

“Urge patience until all votes are counted.”

'We're confident about Arizona'.

“Also feel good about Pennsylvania.”

Biden’s comments fail to move the markets, with the US dollar still holding the upside around 93.90 vs. its main peers. S&P 500 futures up 0.80% while Gold stabilizes near $1900.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to respond to Biden’s speech, stating that he will make a statement tonight.

 

