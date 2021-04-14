Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares are trading sharply lower on Wednesday as BBBY missed revenue and outlook expectations. BBBY posted EPS of $0.40, actually ahead of the expected $0.31 estimate from Wall Street. However, revenue of $2.62 billion narrowly missed the $2.63 billion estimate.

BBBY also confirmed guidance for the full year behind what analysts had been hoping for. This is the main driver of the BBBY share price fall.

Market Reaction:

BBBY shares are trading at $25.95 in Wednesday's pre-market, a fall of 7%.

