Breaking: Bank of Canada lowers policy rate to 0.25% from 0.75%

The Bank of Canada announced that it lowered its policy rate by 50 basis points to 0.25%.

"The rate cut is intended to provide support to the Canadian financial system and the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic," the BoC said in a statement. "COVID-19 is having serious consequences for Canadians and for the economy, as is the abrupt decline in world oil prices."

Market reaction

With the initial market reaction, the USD/CAD pair gained more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes and was last seen trading at 1.4142, adding 0.9% on the day.

Additional takeaways

"Governing Council stands ready to take further action as required."

"Intent of the rate cut is to support the financial system and to lay the foundation for the economy’s return to normalcy."

"Launching two new programs to alleviate strains in short-term funding markets as well as address strains in the government of Canada debt market."

"Closely monitoring economic and financial conditions in coordination with other G7 central banks and fiscal authorities."