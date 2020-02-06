Breaking: Aussie data dump sends AUD 10 pips up and down

AUD/USD had fallen and then gained around 10 pips each way on the Aussie data which arrived as follows:
Trade balance
Dec balance goods/svcs A$+5,223 mln, s/adj (Reuters poll: a$+5,950 mln).
Dec goods/services exports +1 pct m/m, seasonally adjusted.
Dec goods/services imports +2 pct m/m, seasonally adjusted.
Description:
The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.
Retail Sales
Australia Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q4: -0.5% QoQ (expected 0.3%) vs 0.9% prior.
Description:
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it''s considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Australia NAB Business Confidence
Australia NAB Business Confidence (Q4): -1 (prevR -1) vs -2 prior.
Description:
The National Australia Bank Business Confidence is a survey of the current business condition in Australia. It indicates the performance of the overall Australian economy in a short-term view. A positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the AUD, whereas a negative growth is seen as bearish.
