Breaking: AUD/USD refreshes yearly low under 0.7400 on coronavirus woes

- AUD/USD remains pressured for third consecutive day as bears attack early December 2020 levels.
- Virus concerns escalate as number of exposure sites jumps in Victoria, UK marks the largest infections since January.
- Indecision over Fed’s next moves, extended local lockdown in Australia weigh on sentiment.
- Covid updates, qualitative catalysts become the key amid a light calendar.
AUD/USD stays offered near the fresh yearly low, down 0.24% intraday around 0.7380, amid Monday’s Asian session. The coronavirus (COVID-19) woes could be cited as the main concern for the pair’s latest drop to refresh multi-day bottom during a quiet session.
Although the number of daily covid cases in Australia eased from the highest since September 2020 during the weekend, the jump in Victoria’s exposure sites to 280, per ABC News, pressures the AUD/USD prices to the south. This pushes Queensland's Acting Premier Steven Miles to say, per ABC News, “Queensland is on track to surpass 2 million vaccinations this week.”
Due to this Australia PM Scott Morrison's approval rating slumped to the lowest in over a year, per Reuters quoting an Aussie newspaper's poll.
Elsewhere, the UK marked above 50,000 daily infections, the highest since January, whereas Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand also suffer from the virus resurgence. It should, however, be noted that England is up for the “Freedom Day”, removing virus-led restrictions, despite the jump grim conditions and bears the burden of political criticism at home.
Other than the virus woes, indecision over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next moves, amid firmer data and covid concerns, also weigh on the AUD/USD prices due to its risk-barometer status.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.26% intraday whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields print 3.5 basis points (bps) of a decline to 1.26% by the press time.
It’s worth mentioning that the downbeat US data on Friday renewed doubts over the global economic recovery from the pandemic and put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, negatively affecting the Antipodeans.
Looking forward, the risk-off mood may keep weighing on the AUD/USD prices. However, the virus updates will be the key to watch.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD bears attack tops marked during August–September 2020 amid bearish MACD. Hence, a daily closing below 0.7400 will not refrain from recalling the 0.7300 threshold on the chart.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7382
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|0.7398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7503
|Daily SMA50
|0.7636
|Daily SMA100
|0.7673
|Daily SMA200
|0.7587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7444
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7391
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7504
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7391
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7378
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7325
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7431
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7464
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7484
