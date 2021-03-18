Breaking: AstraZeneca vaccine set to be given the go ahead from EMA-SVD

AstraZeneca's (AZN) covid 19 vaccine is set to be given the go-ahead for use in the EU according to Svenska Dagbladet, citing sources.

The European Medicines Agency is due to hold a press conference on its decision imminently.

AstraZeneca's covid 19 vaccine has been temporarily suspended in a number of European countries as investigations into blood clot-related issues continue.

The UK medical regulator said on Thursday it has seen 5 cases of rare blood clots among 11 million people to receive the vaccine and no evidence that this occurrence is more than what would be expected in the absence of vaccination. The UK is continuing to use AZN's vaccine.

Market reaction

Shares in AstraZeneca are trading £71.25 in London down 0.2% and $49.69 down 0.7% on the Nasdaq.

