The Danish health agency has confirmed it is extending its temporary suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for another three weeks. Denmark is still examing two cases that are showing an unusual course of illness post-vaccination, according to Reuters.
Market reaction
Shares in AstraZeneca are trading at $48.86, a gain of 0.14%, in Thursday's pre-market. AZN is trading at £71.50 in London, their main listing.
