The Danish health agency has confirmed it is extending its temporary suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for another three weeks. Denmark is still examing two cases that are showing an unusual course of illness post-vaccination, according to Reuters.

Market reaction

Shares in AstraZeneca are trading at $48.86, a gain of 0.14%, in Thursday's pre-market. AZN is trading at £71.50 in London, their main listing.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.