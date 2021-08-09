Breaking: AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) reports Q2 2021 results EPS and revenue beat estimates

AMC reported earnings after the close on Monday. The results were ahead of expectations for the meme stock king. Earnings Per Share (EPS) came in at $-0.71 ahead of the $-0.92 estimate from Wall Street. Revenue came in at $444.7 million smashing the estimate of $375 million.
AMC stock forecast
AMC shares are trading at $35.89 in the post-market on Monday for a gain of 6%.
The company said it has over $2billion in liquidity.
The conference call is scheduled for 1700 NY 2200 UK time. Details here.
