Breaking: 3.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week

There were 3,169,000 Initial Claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending May 2nd, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading came in slightly worse than the market expectation of 3 million.

Key takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 4,173,500, a decrease of 861,500 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 15.5 percent for the week ending April 25, an increase of 3.1 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending April 25 was 22,647,000, an increase of 4,636,000 from the previous week's revised level."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged higher after the data and was last seen gaining 0.1% on a daily basis at 100.26. On the other hand, the S&P 500 futures pulled away slightly from highs but was still up 1.35% on the day.