Brazil’s OilMin Albuquerque: Brazil to discuss association with OPEC later this year

In a speech at an industry event in Delhi on Thursday, Brazil’s Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said that Brazil will discuss possible cooperation with OPEC during a meeting with Saudi Arabia authorities later this year, as cited by Reuters.

Meanwhile, oil price extends three-day losing streak today and hit a seven-week low amid growing concerns over China virus outbreak.

According to the latest Reuters headlines, China reported eight more novel coronavirus deaths, as the virus spreads internationally.