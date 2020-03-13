Brazilian President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus, met Trump recently

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus, following confirmation of his aide, according to Brazilian outlet Major Rio de Janeiro. The paper adds that top brass is at the presidential palace in Brasilia with tension in the air.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the president, tweeted that his father is not exhibiting any signs of the disease.

Both visited President Donald Trump's Mar a Lago estate in Florida on Saturday. Trump has refused to take a test, saying he is feeling well. Stock markets are trying to recover on Friday after a massive sell-off on Thursday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under isolation as his wife tested positive for the illness. Spain and Switzerland both declared drastic steps.