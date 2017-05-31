Skip to main content
Brazil Unemployment Rate came in at 13.6% below forecasts (13.9%) in April
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
25 minutes ago
USD/CAD around 1.3450 post-GDP
FXStreet
|
29 minutes ago
Canada: Real GDP increased 0.5% in March, following no change in February
FXStreet
|
29 minutes ago
GBP/USD sharp recovery move from 6-week lows stalls near mid-1.2800s
FXStreet
|
33 minutes ago
Canada Gross Domestic Product (MoM) came in at 0.5%, above expectations (0.2%) in March
FXStreet
|
37 minutes ago
Canada Gross Domestic Product Annualized (QoQ) below forecasts (3.9%) in 1Q: Actual (3.7%)
FXStreet
|
37 minutes ago
Russian OilMin Novak: Next OPEC, non-OPEC monitoring meeting to take place in late July
FXStreet
|
39 minutes ago
Libya NOC Chairman: Libyan oil production rose to 827K bpd
FXStreet
|
43 minutes ago
US Dollar plummets to 97.00, session lows
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
US: Fed’s Beige Book in focus today – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
OPEC's Barkindo: Cooperation is in best interests of both consumers & producers - Reuters
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
Canada: GDP is expected to bounce back – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
12:07 GMT
German FinMin: We reject euro bonds and mutualisation of debt
FXStreet
|
12:04 GMT
Canada: Strengthening growth, falling inflation - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
12:03 GMT
South Africa Trade Balance (in Rands) came in at 5.1B below forecasts (5.5B) in April
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
India Gross Domestic Product Quarterly (YoY) below forecasts (7.1%) in 4Q: Actual (6.1%)
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
German FinMin Spokesperson - we reject Euro bonds and mutualisation of debt
FXStreet
|
12:01 GMT
ECB statement to drop the reference to downside risks and change it to “largely balanced” - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
11:55 GMT
NZD/USD bulls struggling to conquer 200-DMA important hurdle
FXStreet
|
11:51 GMT
Canada: Q1 real GDP growth to show a 3.5% annualized gain – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
11:50 GMT
