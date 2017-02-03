Skip to main content
Brazil Trade Balance up to 4.56B in February from previous 2.725B
By
FXStreet Team
Brazil Trade Balance up to 4.56B in February from previous 2.725B
18:23 GMT
GBP/USD: sell minor rallies - Scotiabank
18:07 GMT
AUD/USD intermarket: DXY and lower commodities to weigh on Aussie?
18:02 GMT
It would be in both Germany’s and United States’ interest to minimize the trade barriers – Germany’s Zypries
18:02 GMT
GBP/USD bears stacking up along six-week lows, more downside to come?
17:01 GMT
Jobless claims point to further tightening labor market conditions
16:55 GMT
US dollar strength could play catch up with widening yield spreads - BTMU
16:46 GMT
Scope for further US dollar upside is more modest now - BTMU
16:36 GMT
USD/CHF finds resistance again at 1.0140
16:26 GMT
USD/JPY: support from the Federal Reserve and Trump - BTMU
16:00 GMT
DXY inter-markets: Yellen has the last word
15:57 GMT
EUR/USD: Euro back under downward pressure - BTMU
15:52 GMT
United States EIA Natural Gas Storage change above forecasts (-4B) in February 24: Actual (7B)
15:39 GMT
Brexit: Despite defeat, May set to trigger Article 50 before end of March - Danske Bank
15:36 GMT
WTI tumbles to lows near $52.70
15:20 GMT
US stocks consolidating after yesterday’s strong up-surge
15:03 GMT
Denmark Currency Reserves increased to 466.6B in February from previous 457.8B
15:01 GMT
United States ISM New York index dipped from previous 57.7 to 51.3 in February
14:55 GMT
EUR/USD sticks to the bearish outlook near term – Scotiabank
14:27 GMT
AUD/USD hammered below 0.7600 to 4-week lows amid slump in commodities
14:25 GMT
