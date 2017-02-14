Skip to main content
Brazil Retail Sales (MoM): -2% (December) vs previous 2%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 11:01 GMT
GBP/USD sticks to the neutral theme – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:41 GMT
USD/JPY further gains on a close above 115.62 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:37 GMT
The Euro zone must help Italy - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:31 GMT
Spain 12-Month Letras Auction down to -0.294% from previous -0.291%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:24 GMT
Spain 6-Month Letras Auction: -0.365% vs previous -0.364%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:24 GMT
EUR/USD eyes a break below 1.0600 on data?
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:19 GMT
UK’s Davis: Looks to resolve Article 50 bill by end-March - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:01 GMT
European Monetary Union ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment came in at 17.1 below forecasts (22.3) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:01 GMT
Greece Gross Domestic Product n.s.a (YoY) came in at 0.3%, below expectations (0.9%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:00 GMT
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) above forecasts (0.5%) in 4Q: Actual (0.6%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:00 GMT
European Monetary Union Gross Domestic Product s.a. (YoY) came in at 1.7%, below expectations (1.8%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:00 GMT
European Monetary Union Gross Domestic Product s.a. (QoQ) registered at 0.4%, below expectations (0.5%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:00 GMT
European Monetary Union Industrial Production s.a. (MoM) came in at -1.6% below forecasts (-1.5%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:00 GMT
European Monetary Union Industrial Production w.d.a. (YoY) came in at 2%, above expectations (1.7%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:00 GMT
Germany ZEW Survey - Current Situation below expectations (77.4) in February: Actual (76.4)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:00 GMT
Germany ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment below expectations (15) in February: Actual (10.4)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:00 GMT
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (YoY) increased to 1.9% in 4Q from previous 1.6%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:00 GMT
Will Yellen keep March rate hike alive? - ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:54 GMT
EUR/GBP in daily highs above 0.8500 on UK inflation
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:44 GMT
