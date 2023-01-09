On Sunday, just a week after Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil's Congress and other buildings against the outcome of the 2022 presidential election and the new administration. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out that despite political risk being typically elevated in Brazil, they believe Brazil's “January 6 moment” will not have a long-lasting impact on local financial markets or the economy. They still see USD/BRL around 5.30 by the end of the first quarter.
Past weekend’s event unlikely to weigh on BRL
“Despite more elevated political risk, we maintain our view that the USD/BRL exchange rate can hover around BRL5.30 by the end of Q1-2023 and that the real can strengthen toward BRL5.00 by the end of this year. We also believe this past weekend's events do not alter the course of Brazilian Central Bank (BCB) monetary policy, and we continue to believe BCB policymakers will initiate an easing cycle in Q3 of this year. And as far as the economy, our base case scenario is intact, and we believe Brazil's economy will enter a mild and modest recession by the middle of this year.”
“In the near-term, we will be focused on the Lula administration's reaction to the riots, especially since federal intervention is in place through the end of the month.”
“Over the medium-to-longer term, Lula's fiscal policy will likely be the driving force of the currency. Should future fiscal policies result in a further erosion of fiscal responsibility, we would turn outright negative on the currency for all of 2023, and our BRL5.00 target would be adjusted to reflect an outlook for Brazilian real weakness through the end of this year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-month highs near 1.0750
EUR/USD has extended its daily rally in the American session and climbed to its highest level since early June near 1.0750. The unabated US Dollar weakness amid improving market mood provides a boost to the pair as investors await comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.2200
Following a declined toward 1.2100 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced toward 1.2200 in the second half of the day. Dovish Fed bets following last Friday's data releases continue to weigh on the US Dollar, helping the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold: Optimistic buyers maintain the upward pressure
The USD weakness pushed gold to $1,880.90 on Monday, its highest since May 2022. The Greenback eased on the back of an upbeat mood, based on speculation the Fed has room to reduce the pace of monetary tightening.
Cardano and Solana decoupled from crypto in explosive price rallies, which altcoin is next?
Cardano and Solana recently witnessed massive breakouts in their prices. The next altcoin to follow ADA and SOL in this trend is Litecoin, bulls target a 22% rally in the payment token.
Earnings and CPI should make for a bumpy ride ahead
The focus will be on the start of the 4Q22 earnings season, which unofficially begins on Friday, with results from America's biggest banks and other industry bellwethers.