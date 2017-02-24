Skip to main content
Brazil Nominal Budget Balance rose from previous -105.237B to 0.299B in January
By
FXStreet Team
Feb 24, 15:56 GMT
EUR/USD volatile around 1.0580 on upbeat US results
Feb 24, 15:54 GMT
EUR/USD returns to the neutral bias – Scotiabank
Feb 24, 15:46 GMT
Mexico Current Account, $ (QoQ) climbed from previous $-7.571M to $-3.363M in 4Q
Feb 24, 15:45 GMT
US Dollar leaps to 101.00 post-US data
Feb 24, 15:20 GMT
US stocks keep the red during opening hour
Feb 24, 15:11 GMT
United States New Home Sales (MoM) came in at 0.555M, below expectations (0.57M) in January
Feb 24, 15:01 GMT
United States Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index came in at 96.3, above expectations (96) in February
Feb 24, 15:01 GMT
United States New Home Sales Change (MoM) below expectations (6.3%) in January: Actual (3.7%)
Feb 24, 15:01 GMT
EUR/CZK goodbye to the peg? – Danske Bank
Feb 24, 14:49 GMT
GBP/USD muted near 1.25, targeting critical support near 100-DMA
Feb 24, 14:42 GMT
EUR/USD takes a sharp U-turn, reverses daily gains ahead of US data
Feb 24, 14:37 GMT
Gold at 3-month highs above $1,260
Feb 24, 14:29 GMT
Mexico Retail Sales (MoM) dipped from previous 1% to -1.4% in December
Feb 24, 14:02 GMT
Mexico Retail Sales (YoY): 9% (December) vs previous 11.2%
Feb 24, 14:01 GMT
USD/CHF flirting with 100-DMA support ahead of US data
Feb 24, 13:47 GMT
USD/CAD tests lows near 1.3060 on CPI
Feb 24, 13:41 GMT
Canadian CPI rose 2.1% YoY
Feb 24, 13:31 GMT
Canada Bank of Canada Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) climbed from previous 1.6% to 1.7% in January
Feb 24, 13:31 GMT
Canada Consumer Price Index (MoM) above forecasts (0.3%) in January: Actual (0.9%)
Feb 24, 13:31 GMT
