Brazil Mid-month Inflation increased to 0.54% in February from previous 0.31%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 12:02 GMT
NZD appears supported in the medium/longer term – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 12:01 GMT
EUR slides to below $1.05 for the first time in six weeks - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 12:01 GMT
GBP/USD clings to the neutral stance – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:48 GMT
Qatar OilMin: Non-OPEC compliance to supply cut agreement seen at 50% - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:46 GMT
EUR/USD at six week lows near 1.05 mark, Fed minutes in focus
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:33 GMT
Turkey Manufacturing Confidence: 105.3 (February) vs 97
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:32 GMT
Turkey Capacity Utilization fell from previous 75.5% to 75.4% in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:32 GMT
USD/RUB edging higher to daily highs near 58.00
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:22 GMT
Latest French election poll: Macron to beat Le Pen 59/41%
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:18 GMT
Banxico to auction as much as USD20bn in FX hedges to support MXN – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:11 GMT
G10: SEK the most vulnerable, even more than EUR for Eurozone politics - ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:01 GMT
AUD/USD inter-markets: Sell the rallies to 0.7700 ahead of Fed?
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:59 GMT
US: Focus on FOMC minutes – SocGen
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:56 GMT
GBP: Bullish technical signal reinforces upward momentum – MUFG
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:53 GMT
USD/JPY reverses Tuesday’s gains, drops to 113.00 handle ahead of Fed minutes
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:51 GMT
Germany 30-y Bond Auction dipped from previous 1.2% to 1.04%
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:45 GMT
AUD/USD could retreat to 0.7500 in the near term – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:37 GMT
EUR/USD pullback expected to test 1.0450/55 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:34 GMT
USD/CHF intraday pullbacks should hold near 1.0050 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:32 GMT
