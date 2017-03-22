Skip to main content
Brazil Mid-month Inflation dipped from previous 0.54% to 0.15% in February
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
12:01 GMT
USD/BRL has found a base – Lloyds Ban
FXStreet
|
11:52 GMT
Gold retreats from 3-week tops amid modest USD recovery
FXStreet
|
11:48 GMT
EUR/SEK likely to drop to 9.35 by mid-2017 – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
11:41 GMT
G10 FX: Running for cover? – Rabobank
FXStreet
|
11:38 GMT
EUR/NOK to ease towards 8.50 by the end of the year – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
11:32 GMT
GBP/USD extends reversal from the key 1.25 handle
FXStreet
|
11:19 GMT
EUR/CHF: Significant upward pressure on the Swiss franc – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
11:12 GMT
EUR/JPY challenges 120.00, fresh multi-day lows
FXStreet
|
11:09 GMT
NZD/USD to trade under pressure near-term – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
11:04 GMT
United States MBA Mortgage Applications down to -2.7% in March 17 from previous 3.1%
FXStreet
|
11:01 GMT
EUR/SEK momentum is supportive for attempt higher
FXStreet
|
11:00 GMT
US: Existing home sales and Fed speak in focus - TDS
FXStreet
|
10:59 GMT
USD/CAD: Yet another volatile month – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
10:55 GMT
United Kingdom 30-y Bond Auction fell from previous 1.86% to 1.787%
FXStreet
|
10:53 GMT
Germany 10-y Bond Auction rose from previous 0.25% to 0.41%
FXStreet
|
10:53 GMT
US: The market’s first litmus test – TDS
FXStreet
|
10:51 GMT
AUD/USD continues to be well supported – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
10:48 GMT
Canada: Looking ahead to the 2017/18 debt management strategy - TDS
FXStreet
|
10:45 GMT
USD/JPY remains closely correlated to US Treasury yields – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
10:42 GMT
