Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
NFP
Brazil IPCA Inflation: 0.33% (February) vs previous 0.38%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Brazil IPCA Inflation: 0.33% (February) vs previous 0.38%
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
Canada: Economy will add another 5k jobs in February - TDS
FXStreet
|
11:46 GMT
EUR/GBP surges to fresh 7-week highs
FXStreet
|
11:44 GMT
US: NFP is the only thing that could still stop the FOMC from raising rates next week - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
11:43 GMT
India FX Reserves, USD: $364.01B vs $362.79B
FXStreet
|
11:31 GMT
WTI off lows, near $49.60 ahead of US Payrolls
FXStreet
|
11:27 GMT
US NFP Preview: 8 major banks expectations from the February release
FXStreet
|
11:18 GMT
USD has lost its upside momentum against most major currencies - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:15 GMT
Portugal Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (-0.2%) in February
FXStreet
|
11:14 GMT
Portugal Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with expectations (1.6%) in February
FXStreet
|
11:13 GMT
UK: Weak economic releases overall - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:11 GMT
GBP/USD reverses UK data-led tepid recovery gains, NFP ahead
FXStreet
|
11:09 GMT
Japan: Sluggish recovery in foreign investment - Nomura
FXStreet
|
11:06 GMT
AUD/JPY momentum is supportive for attempt higher
FXStreet
|
11:01 GMT
NOK hurt by lower Brent – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
10:41 GMT
EUR/CHF: Important supports have hold well - Natixis
FXStreet
|
10:41 GMT
USD/JPY consolidating near multi-week tops ahead of NFP
FXStreet
|
10:38 GMT
US: Looking for an above-consensus 225K print of NFP - TDS
FXStreet
|
10:36 GMT
USD/JPY bullish above 115.60 – UOB
FXStreet
|
10:33 GMT
GBP/USD could see a minor rebound – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
10:28 GMT
Load More content ...