Brazil Interest Rate Decision meets expectations (10.25%)
Brazil Interest Rate Decision meets expectations (10.25%)
21:02 GMT
Canada to give around C$850 mln in aid to softwood lumber firms - Reuters
20:50 GMT
U.S. Commerce's Ross: Ideal window to complete NAFTA renegotiations is late Dec. or Jan.
20:47 GMT
WTI jumps on larger than expected draw in crude inventories
20:42 GMT
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: -8.67M vs previous -1.5M
20:37 GMT
Forex today: dollar ends the month on the back foot, markets less positive on outlooks
20:30 GMT
Wall Street drops, ends the month higher
20:27 GMT
EUR/JPY intermarket: risk off keeps the bulls contained above key support
19:32 GMT
EUR/USD consolidates gains, remains near 2017 highs
19:20 GMT
US Pres. Trump: Will make my decision on Paris "very soon"
19:16 GMT
White House declines to say whether Trump has made a decision on withdrawing from Paris climate accord - Reuters
19:03 GMT
PBoC's new RMB fix factor - UOB
18:47 GMT
Brazil President Temer: Country is living a moment of intense institutional conflicts
18:45 GMT
GBP/USD: better bid while above 1.2804 - Scotiabank
18:38 GMT
SNB's Jordan: Strong Swiss franc continues to put pressure on Switzerland's monetary policy
18:37 GMT
GBP/USD stays quiet below 1.29 as Beige Book doesn't offer anything new
18:32 GMT
Indian rupee in the middle of the EM pack - BBH
18:29 GMT
USD/CAD: eyes for 1.36 handle?
18:22 GMT
Gold jumps to $1274 1-month high
18:19 GMT
EUR/GBP MACD fails to challenge recent highs
18:02 GMT
