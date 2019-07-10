Brazil: Inflation outlook continues to warrant Selic rate cuts - Rabobank

Data today from Brazil showed inflation rose 0.01% in June and 3.4% from a year ago. Analysts at Rabobank point out that with some help from one-off base effects like the truckers strike in 2018, the annual IPCA reading plunged to a one-year low, way below the Brazil Central Bank’s mid-target for this and next year, 4.25% and 4.00%, respectively.
Key Quotes:
“In addition to the slowing headline, underlying inflation trends remain at comfortable (and below-target) levels. The average of the main core inflation gauges stands at 3.2% y/y and 3.4% q/q-saar. These figures show that (proxies for) demand-led inflation sit at the low end of the BCB’s target zone.”
“With non-core items giving back gains seen in previous months, and underlying inflation trends still running much below the BCB targets, we continue to watch a tranquil environment from a CPI perspective. Medium term, we see no big threat for the inflation outlook as economic reforms are (apparently) advancing in Congress at last, within a context of anchored inflation expectations, sluggish and well-below potential activity, and tame FX.”
“The inflation outlook continues to warrant Selic rate cuts to another historical low of 5.0% by end-2019. We have been looking for three moves of 50bp starting in September, but an imminent passing of a robust pension reform at the Lower House this week increases the odds for a July move by the Copom.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and tests 1.1260 post-Powell, ignores FOMC’s Minutes
Given Fed Chair Powell’s words earlier today, the market has chosen to ignore the Minutes of the latest meeting. Dollar’s weakness continues as more rate cuts are back on the table.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2500 after the dust settles
The Pound benefited from broad dollar’s weakness just temporarily as the GBP/USD pair modest advance doesn’t change the bearish outlook. UK data keeps missing market’s expectations, although a light of hope surged from monthly GDP.
USD/JPY: Printing fresh lows on dovish FOMC Minutes
USD/JPY was offered in late London and met a low of 108.39 as the Greenback drops to test the parameters of the 97 handle.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.