Brazil Inflation Index/IGP-M down to 0.08% in February from previous 0.64%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Brazil Inflation Index/IGP-M down to 0.08% in February from previous 0.64%
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 11:01 GMT
United Kingdom CBI Distributive Trades Survey - Realized (MoM) above expectations (0%) in February: Actual (9%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 11:01 GMT
United Kingdom 10-y Bond Auction declined to 1.18% from previous 1.45%
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 11:01 GMT
AUD: Bullish focus mostly on crosses – Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 10:58 GMT
GBP/USD mildly positive above 1.2450 level, US data ahead
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 10:54 GMT
NZD/USD sidelined between 0.7100/0.7260 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 10:48 GMT
BoE has a balanced approach to Brexit risks – Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 10:46 GMT
EUR/USD downside picking up pace, around 1.0540
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 10:42 GMT
GBP: Post-Brexit devaluation plays its role - MUFG
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 10:35 GMT
ECB should discuss continuing to signal expansive policy - Bundesbank's Weidmann
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 10:18 GMT
USD/CAD off highs, still below 1.3150
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 10:11 GMT
South Africa Producer Price Index (MoM) fell from previous 0.5% to 0.4% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 09:33 GMT
South Africa Producer Price Index (YoY) declined to 5.9% in January from previous 7.1%
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 09:32 GMT
ECB exit strategy & exit costs to get some attention today – MUFG
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 09:27 GMT
USD/JPY a tad weaker around 113.20, US data eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 09:12 GMT
Euro-zone economic conditions have improved - ECB's Praet
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 09:03 GMT
Italy Retail Sales s.a. (MoM): -0.5% (December) vs -0.7%
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 09:02 GMT
Italy Retail Sales n.s.a (YoY) dipped from previous 0.8% to -0.2% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 09:01 GMT
Gold remains confined in a near-term narrow trading range
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 08:50 GMT
AUD/USD bullish above 0.7710 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 08:43 GMT
