Brazil Industrial Output (YoY) above forecasts (-5.7%) in April: Actual (-4.5%)


11 minutes ago
Brazil Industrial Output (MoM) above expectations (0%) in April: Actual (0.6%)


12 minutes ago
GBP: Guided by political permutations - Rabobank


18 minutes ago
USD/CAD retreats from two-week highs, NFP in focus


22 minutes ago
USD/JPY clings to the sideline theme – UOB


35 minutes ago
US: Nonfarm payrolls likely to have increased by 210k in May - Nomura


35 minutes ago
EUR/USD struggles around 1.1210 ahead of payrolls


39 minutes ago
India FX Reserves, USD fell from previous $379.31B to $378.76B


39 minutes ago
GBP/USD slides to daily lows near mid-1.2800s ahead of NFP


50 minutes ago
Canada: Trade balance expected to swing to a modest surplus of $100 mln in April – BMO CM


51 minutes ago
US: Expect headline and private NFP to come in at 200K for the month – RBC CM


55 minutes ago
US NFP: 190,000 jobs were likely created in May - Scotiabank


58 minutes ago
Canada: Some positive momentum heading into Q2 – HSBC


11:11 GMT
Canada: Trade balance to improve marginally to +C$0.2bn in April – RBC CM


11:08 GMT
USD/RUB keeps highs near 56.80, Brent melts


10:53 GMT
IPSOS Mori Poll: Labour narrows gap to just 5 points against Conservatives


10:51 GMT
US NFP Preview: 9 major banks expectations from May month's employment report


10:50 GMT
NZD/USD flirting with session tops ahead of the crucial US jobs data


10:49 GMT
Russia's Putin: normalization of US-Russia relations are in interest of both countries


10:38 GMT
US NFP: Risk is asymmetrically tilted to stronger rather than a weaker report - BBH


10:31 GMT
