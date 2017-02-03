Skip to main content
Brazil HSBC PMI Manufacturing increased to 46.9 in February from previous 44
FXStreet
|
12 minutes ago
Canada: GDP growth in Q4 expected at 1.8% q/q annualized – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
13 minutes ago
Russia’s oil output seen higher if deal not extended – Russia’s Novak
FXStreet
|
14 minutes ago
When is Canadian GDP and how could affect USD/CAD?
FXStreet
|
22 minutes ago
EUR/USD slides closer to 1.05 mark ahead of US weekly jobless claims
FXStreet
|
26 minutes ago
GBP/USD struggling near six week lows, up next - US jobless claims
FXStreet
|
51 minutes ago
GBP extending losses today - BBH
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
Gold challenging session lows around $1,242/oz
FXStreet
|
12:04 GMT
Upside vulnerability in AUD/USD
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
EUR/NOK presently hesitating
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
EUR/GBP sticking to tight trading ranges
FXStreet
|
12:01 GMT
Canada: Economic growth likely decelerated in Q4, following the big Q3 rebound – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
11:52 GMT
USD extending its gains against the yen - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:47 GMT
USD/JPY remains a buy on dips - Westpac
FXStreet
|
11:43 GMT
UK PM spokesman: PM has been clear that the "Brexit Bill" should be passed without amendment
FXStreet
|
11:43 GMT
Canada: Real GDP anticipated to have grown by 2.2% in 4Q - TDS
FXStreet
|
11:40 GMT
AUD/USD pullback could extend to 0.7605/0.7570 – UOB
FXStreet
|
11:28 GMT
NZD/USD flirting with six-week lows near 0.7100 handle
FXStreet
|
11:28 GMT
NZD/USD: Negative bias for the week ahead - Westpac
FXStreet
|
11:15 GMT
USD/JPY near term stance stays positive – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
11:14 GMT
