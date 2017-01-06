Skip to main content
Brazil HSBC PMI Manufacturing climbed from previous 50.1 to 52 in May
By
FXStreet Team
Brazil HSBC PMI Manufacturing climbed from previous 50.1 to 52 in May
|
|
28 minutes ago
US: Weekly initial claims was 248,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week
|
|
41 minutes ago
USD/CAD stays neutral/bullish near term – Scotiabank
|
|
42 minutes ago
Gold flirting with session lows post impressive ADP report
|
|
43 minutes ago
BCB: Cutting 100bps now and less later, as uncertainties restrain future moves – Rabobank
|
|
49 minutes ago
German FinMin Schaeuble: Euro exchange rate is too low for Germany
|
|
55 minutes ago
United States Initial Jobless Claims above forecasts (239K) in May 26: Actual (248K)
|
|
57 minutes ago
United States Continuing Jobless Claims came in at 1.915M below forecasts (1.92M) in May 19
|
|
58 minutes ago
USD/JPY clinches fresh highs post-ADP, near 111.50
|
|
12:27 GMT
US: Private-sector employment increased by 253,000 from April to May - ADP
|
|
12:25 GMT
NZD/USD: Bullish with 0.7100- 0.7200 trading range expected - Westpac
|
|
12:24 GMT
EUR/USD tumbles to 1.1200 handle after stellar ADP report
|
|
12:17 GMT
RTRS poll: 14 of 30 economists said Conservative Party win would be best for UK on Brexit negotiations
|
|
12:17 GMT
United States ADP Employment Change registered at 253K above expectations (185K) in May
|
|
12:16 GMT
German election: GMS poll shows Merkel’s Conservatives lead at 39%
|
|
12:12 GMT
Fed's Powell: Appropriate to continue gradual U.S. rate hikes
|
|
12:09 GMT
Brazil Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) meets expectations (1%) in 1Q
|
|
12:01 GMT
Brazil Gross Domestic Product (YoY) above forecasts (-0.5%) in 1Q: Actual (-0.4%)
|
|
12:01 GMT
USD/RUB extends the upside to 56.70, session tops
|
|
11:55 GMT
US: Jobless claims, construction spending and vehicle sales in focus – Nomura
|
|
11:54 GMT
Load More content ...