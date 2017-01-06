Skip to main content
Brazil Gross Domestic Product (YoY) above forecasts (-0.5%) in 1Q: Actual (-0.4%)
FXStreet Team
Brazil Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) meets expectations (1%) in 1Q
12:01 GMT
Brazil Gross Domestic Product (YoY) above forecasts (-0.5%) in 1Q: Actual (-0.4%)
12:01 GMT
USD/RUB extends the upside to 56.70, session tops
11:55 GMT
US: Jobless claims, construction spending and vehicle sales in focus – Nomura
11:54 GMT
AUD: Softest G10 currency over the week - Westpac
11:50 GMT
US: Headline ISM index to decline slightly to 54.6 in May – Nomura
11:47 GMT
GBP: Elections will dominate over the coming week - Westpac
11:45 GMT
US: Flat ISM-manufacturing reading expected this time around - Scotiabank
11:40 GMT
USD/JPY sits at session tops, above 111.00 handle ahead of ADP report
11:39 GMT
ECB guidance change coming? - Westpac
11:36 GMT
AUD: Rates are only part of the story – ANZ
11:32 GMT
United States Challenger Job Cuts (YoY): 51.692K (May) vs 36.602K
11:31 GMT
USD/CAD appears to have based around 1.34-1.35 - Westpac
11:28 GMT
AUD/USD still neutral, within 0.7380/0.7480 – UOB
11:26 GMT
Oil: Markets disappointed with extension while inventory drawdown is the key – Lloyds Bank
11:25 GMT
USD: Feeble attempt to form a base between 96.8-97.8 - Westpac
11:21 GMT
YouGov poll: PM May's lead shrink to 3% a week before UK election - RTRS
11:15 GMT
Gold retreats from 5-week tops, around $1,265/oz
11:12 GMT
EUR/GBP hits fresh highs since mid-March and retreats
11:03 GMT
US: ADP employment and ISM manufacturing in the limelight - TDS
10:55 GMT
