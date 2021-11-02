Judging by the moves in BP’s share price so far this year investors appear to have little confidence that the business will be able to meet CEO Bernard Looney’s plans for a 40% reduction in oil and gas production by 2030.

Just over a year ago BP posted a whopping $6.7bn loss, at the same time as cutting the dividend, as it sought to manage a debt level of $50bn, at a time when oil prices were only just recovering from 20-year lows of $15 a barrel, and US prices went negative.

To be fair to CEO Bernard Looney he inherited a poor hand from his predecessor Bob Dudley, who appeared reluctant to take the difficult decisions in repairing the balance sheet and weather-proofing it for the challenges ahead.

Nonetheless the wind has been blowing towards a renewables transition for several years now and yet BP has continued to pay huge dividends without investing significant amounts for the inevitable move away from fossil fuels, as climate change moves up the political agenda.

There has been progress on the balance sheet, as well as the debt levels, with debt now down to $31.97bn, in today’s Q3 numbers, down from $32.7bn in H1, however the business still has some way to go before it gets to a place where its reliance on crude oil and natural gas becomes less important, with capex still low relative to its peers at $9.2bn year to date.

The recent sharp rise in both natural gas and crude oil prices in recent months has been extremely fortuitous for BP, as well as the other oil majors, especially when you look at how the business performed in Q2, and the first half of this year.

The company had a decent H1, as replacement cost profit came in at $5.4bn, thus building on the underlying replacement cost profit of $2.6bn in Q1, and posting its best performance since 2019.

The company also increased its dividend to 5.46c a share, as well as announcing a $1.4bn share buyback from its H1 surplus cash flow.

At the time BP went on to say that with oil prices at $60 there was scope to deliver buybacks of $1bn a quarter, and to have capacity to increase the dividend by 4%, a number that they have reiterated today.

They’ve delivered on the buyback front in today’s Q3 numbers with another $1.25bn, with today’s numbers seeing underlying replacement cost profit rise to $3.3bn, up from $2.8bn in Q2. Divestment proceeds saw another $300m coming in during the quarter, up to $5.4bn year to date with an expectation of $6bn to $7bn by year end.

Today’s Q3 numbers have also seen BP improve their cashflow to $5.9bn from $5.4bn in Q2, however while underlying profits have improved to $3.3bn, the number attributed to shareholders has seen the business slide to a net loss of $2.54bn.

This reported loss is down to the value of accounting effects of hedges on forward gas prices which are underwater to the tune of $6.1bn, and which are expected to partially unwind as prices fall back and gas cargoes are delivered.

To give an idea of how much of a good thing the rise in oil and gas prices is for BP is that almost all of BP’s profit comes from its oil and gas operations and productions businesses, which is great news while prices remain high.

This quarter, and probably the rest of this year is likely to be a decent one for the likes of BP, when it comes to the current level of oil and natural gas prices, a fact acknowledged in their Q4 outlook, with the gas regions expected to contribute strongly on higher demand and as output in the Gulf of Mexico ramps up after the disruption caused by Hurricane Ida.

Demand is likely to hold up into the winter months, however management needs to have a plan other than returning cash to shareholders.

The company can talk about “Performing while Transforming” all it likes but it needs to prove to shareholders and the markets as a whole that it can transition to renewables in a way that doesn’t hammer its margins, and the jury is likely to remain out on that.

At the moment, with energy prices where they are the company is in a sweet spot for cashflow and profit potential. It needs to use that time well.