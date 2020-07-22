BOXL Stock Price: Boxlight Corp extends retreat amid doubts about its MimioConnect product

NASDAQ: BOXL is edging lower for the fourth consecutive day.

Some suspect that Boxlight Corp´s MimioConnect product main has little time to gain traction.

Profit-taking is also playing a part in the retreat from the highs.

NASDAQ: BOXL is down once again – for the fourth consecutive trading session. Why are investors selling off Boxlight Corp's stock?

One of the Lawrenceville, Georgia-based firm's leading products is called MimioConnect. It allows sophisticated tools for learning from afar, including software that helps teachers get up to speed with the technology.

However, some suspect it may not be available for massive use. Time-to-market depends on getting it to American schools by the fall, and with all the coronavirus chaos, that may fail to materialize. Timothy Collins at Real Money says that "There simply is not enough time for integration and understanding by educators, at least not on a wide scale."

Doing the right thing at the right time still needs to be rolled out quickly and effectively. Even if the tool has an easy learning curve for teachers and students, its marketing and distribution need to be swift as well – and agility is not the name of the game as school systems adapt to the new reality.

It is essential to note that Boxlight was recently highlighted in a Samsung presentation. Any collaboration with the Korean conglomerate still keeps investors excited and opens new opportunities.

BOXL Stock Price

NASDAQ: BOXL is trading at $2.66 at the time of writing, down nearly 7% and far off the recent 52-week low of $4.65. Nevertheless, zooming out to the past month, it is essential to remember that Boxlight Crop's share was in the penny-stock territory as late as two weeks ago.

Some support awaits at $2.38, which was the closing price one week ago. Above Tuesday's closing price of $2.86, the next cap is at the round $3 level.

Broader markets are mixed amid intensifying Sino-American tensions around US allegations that Beijing's Houston consulate is engaged in spying.