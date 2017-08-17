US industrial and manufacturing production to rise in July – HSBCBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at HSBC offer their insights on what to expect from the upcoming US industrial production data, which is expected to have a major impact on the USD price-action.
Key Quotes:
“Seasonal adjustment for industrial production is quirky in July, as this is the month when many automakers schedule their annual factory shutdowns.
In past years, seasonal adjustment has often led to upside surprises for industrial production. However, we are uncertain about the likely impact this year, particularly given that auto sales have been weakening.
We forecast that both industrial production and manufacturing production rose 0.3% in July.“
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.