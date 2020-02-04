BoT expected to keep the monetary stance unchanged – UOB

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is seen keeping the current status quo at Wednesday’s meeting, noted Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann.
“We think that a severe deterioration of economic fundamentals must be seen for further rate cuts, a scenario that we think to be unlikely. The policy rate is already at its historical low. Meanwhile, household debt remains ‘elevated’ which may be exacerbated with further rate cuts. Coupled with expectations for growth, exports and inflation to inch higher in 2020, we think that Thailand’s monetary policy rate will stay unchanged at 1.25% for the whole 2020”.
