BoT: Another rate cut expected later this week – UOB

The Bank of Thailand is expected to reduce further its repurchase rate at Wednesday’s monetary policy meeting, suggested Economist Lee Sue Ann at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

“The BoT kept their one-day repurchase rate unchanged at 0.75% on 25 March after cutting 25 bps at its unscheduled policy meeting on 23 March. We are expecting BoT to further reduce its one-day repurchase rate by 25 bps at this coming meeting followed by another 25 bps by the end of this year on the back of the current economic slowdown, as well as the deflationary environment.”