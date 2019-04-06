Boris Johnson is declared a proven winner by three rising Tory stars - The Times

Boris Johnson's campaign to replace Theresa May has received a significant boost today with the backing of three rising Tory stars who declare him a proven winner - The Times

The Times front page, which also displays Trump's meeting with the incumbent PM May, is stating the Boris Johnson has extended his lead in the contest with 40 public endorsements, 14 ahead of both Michale Gove and Jeremy Hunt.

Trump made a statement about Boris at a press conference during his stay in London saying, "I think he would do a very good job, I like him, I have liked him for a long time'. The Times also noted that he also urged May to stick around and conclude a trade deal.