Boris Johnson faces growing Tory revolt over threat to hold General Election before Brexit - The Sun

At the start of Thursday’s Asian session, The Sun came out with news stating that the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson faces a growing revolt from the Cabinet and backbench Tory MPs over his threat to hold a general election before delivering Brexit. The story mentions the Tory leaders’ threat to call a snap election if the European Union (EU) agrees for a three-month Brexit extension till January 31.
Key quotes
The most ardent proponent for an immediate general election is the PM’s chief adviser in No10, Dominic Cummings.
Vote Leave guru Mr. Cummings believes holding a nationwide poll before the UK leaves would deliver tens of thousands of pro-Brexit Labour voters in key swing seats, and the Commons will continue to block the deal.
Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith went public with his preference, saying: “What I want is to listen to Northern Ireland MPs, get a programme motion that is to the satisfaction to the majority of people in this House, and resolve this situation.”
A YouGov poll revealed Brits want an early election to end the Westminster logjam, but the nation is split down the middle on Brexit lines on whether it should be before or after Brexit happens.
FX implications
Being the early Asian hours most markets are quiet and hence no major reaction to the news could be witnessed. However, the same could weigh on the British Pound (GBP) on the UK market’s open.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed
The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.1105 but remains depressed. Market players now waiting for ECB’s monetary policy, the last one presided by Mario Draghi.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB
With the recent uncertainty surrounding the UK’s politics crossing wires, USD/JPY steps back from the previous rise to 108.60 as Tokyo opens for Thursday’s trading session.
Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion
The XAU/USD pair gained traction on Wednesday and rose toward the upper-limit of its two-week-old range near the critical $1,500 handle supported by risk-off flows.
If you are a "Hodler" here is where you could find support in Bitcoin
Today the price of Bitcoin fell and the price is now headed toward the 7,310.00 support used as a resistance zone on the week of the 3rd September 2018.