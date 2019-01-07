Boris Johnson could shrink Cabinet by half and merge departments to save Government billions of pounds – The Telegraph

Earlier during Tuesday morning in Asia, The Telegraph came out with a news report claiming that the UK Prime Minister candidate Boris Johnson is considering proposals to shrink the size of the Cabinet after key backers urged him to slim down the Government if he becomes prime minister.

The news report further mentions that Mr. Johnson has already voiced a desire to merge the Department for International Development and the Foreign Office, but supporters are encouraging him to go further by reviewing the future of seven or more other departments to save billions of pounds.

Giving further details of likely change, the news report says that the departments for Justice, Business, Culture, International Trade, Work and Pensions, Transport, and Brexit could all be abolished or merged with other departments under plans being championed by members of Mr. Johnson’s team.