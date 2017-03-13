Border-adjustment tax may spark higher tariffs - Der Spiegel

Border-adjustment tax may spark higher tariffs - Der SpiegelBy Eren ŞENGEZER
According to Der Spiegel magazine, based on the documents for Merkel’s upcoming meeting with Trump, the German government is reviewing its responses to a border-adjustment tax, which would only tax U.S. corporations’ imports and not their exports.
Key highlights (via Bloomberg)
- German Chancellor will meet U.S. President on Tuesday
- Merkel will warn U.S. President Donald Trump that a proposed tax overhaul could spark retaliatory measures, including higher tariffs for American companies
- Merkel will label the measure a “protective tariff” and will say that it violates World Trade Organization rules
- Responses from Europe’s largest economy could include incrementally higher duties on imports from America
- Germany could also lower corporate taxes and social contributions, making itself more attractive to international companies