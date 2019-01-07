BOK’s Yoon: No changes to economy outlook from China-US trade truce

South Korean central bank’s, the Bank of Korea (BOK), Senior Deputy Governor Yoon Myun-shik was on the wires earlier this Monday, noting that the China-US trade truce was broadly in line with market expectations and would not change the Bank of Korea’s views on the domestic economy.
Key Quotes (via Reuters):
“This is positive for the short-term but uncertainty is high for the medium- to long-term.”
“I don’t think the situation has changed much since the governor presented his views in his speech.”
EUR/USD clings to 200-D EMA as EU leaders remain split over top jobs
In spite of the US-China trade truce limiting the EUR/USD pair’s immediate upside, the quote seesaws near 200-D EMA as traders remain cautious ahead of the EU’s top job announcements.
GBP/USD: Repeated bounces off 200-HMA can again challenge 23.6% Fibo.
With its repeated bounces off the 200-hour moving average (200-HMA), the GBP/USD is taking the bids near 1.2700 during the early Asian session on Monday. 1.2667, 1.2630 seem key supports on the downside.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.20/25.
Gold aims to fill in the gap to $1400 as traders ascertain risk sentiment
Following its gap-down opening to $1387.20 on US-China trade truce, Gold prices recover to $1392.90 as markets evaluate risk concerns amid mixed headlines from Chinese media during the early Asian session on Monday.
Trump and Xi Agree to a Second Trade Truce
The annual G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan between 19 industrial nations and the EU became a single stage this weekend for the discussions between the US and China on their bilateral trade war.