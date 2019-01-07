BOK’s Yoon: No changes to economy outlook from China-US trade truce

South Korean central bank’s, the Bank of Korea (BOK), Senior Deputy Governor Yoon Myun-shik was on the wires earlier this Monday, noting that the China-US trade truce was broadly in line with market expectations and would not change the Bank of Korea’s views on the domestic economy.

Key Quotes (via Reuters):

“This is positive for the short-term but uncertainty is high for the medium- to long-term.”

“I don’t think the situation has changed much since the governor presented his views in his speech.”