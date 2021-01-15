BOK’s Lee: To keep easing stance until stable recovery expected

The central bank will keep an easing stance until a stable recovery is expected, the Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at the post-monetary policy press conference on Friday.
Additional comments
Friday's rate decision was unanimous.
Pace of economic recovery depends on consumption.
Central bank will pay more attention to financial stability.
Even small shock could rattle stock markets.
Pace of stock market gain is faster than the past.
This comes after the BOK left the key interest rates unchanged at 0.50% at its December monetary policy meeting held earlier in the session this Friday.
The central bank said in its statement that uncertainties to South Korea's growth path are high, adding that growth projection remains in line with the previous forecast.
Market reaction
USD/KRW jumped to daily highs of 1,100 on the BOK Governor Lee’s commentary, currently trading at 1,098.80, up 0.28% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to extend Thursday's gain even as Biden goes big
AUD/USD trades flat following the US President-elect Joe Biden's stimulus speech. Aussie's muted reaction suggests the stimulus announcement was in line with expectations. The pair remains at the mercy of action in the US bond yields.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3700 ahead of key UK data
Having faced rejection at 1.3700 on several occasions in Friday’s Asian trading so far, GBP/USD is consolidating the overnight gains led by broad-based US dollar sell-off. Fed’s Powell downed the US dollar, Biden failed to impress. Focus shifts to the UK/US data dump.
Gold Bears testing bullish commitments at 200 dma
Gold flirting with the 200-DMA as markets await Biden's rescue plan. Rising rates continue to place a wet towel on gold markets with spot gold now flirting with a break below the 200-DMA.
Bitcoin price heads to $41,500 as on-chain metrics turn bullish
Bitcoin had a massive sell-off on January 10, dropping from a high of $41,350 down to $30,420 in the next three days. However, bulls have bought the dip and Bitcoin has experienced a V-shape recovery and aiming to climb back above $40,000.
DXY sees little action as US President-elect Joe Biden unveils coronavirus rescue plan
The dollar index trades largely unchanged on the day near 90.25. The US President-elect Joe Biden unveils the coronavirus rescue plan, promises support to small businesses. The bond markets, too, are seeing little action.