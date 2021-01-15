BOK’s Lee: To keep easing stance until stable recovery expected

The central bank will keep an easing stance until a stable recovery is expected, the Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at the post-monetary policy press conference on Friday.

Additional comments

Friday's rate decision was unanimous. Pace of economic recovery depends on consumption. Central bank will pay more attention to financial stability. Even small shock could rattle stock markets. Pace of stock market gain is faster than the past.

This comes after the BOK left the key interest rates unchanged at 0.50% at its December monetary policy meeting held earlier in the session this Friday.

The central bank said in its statement that uncertainties to South Korea's growth path are high, adding that growth projection remains in line with the previous forecast.

Market reaction

USD/KRW jumped to daily highs of 1,100 on the BOK Governor Lee’s commentary, currently trading at 1,098.80, up 0.28% on the day.