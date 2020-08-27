BOK’s Lee: Thursday’s rate decision was unanimous

The interest rate decision was unanimous, Bank of Korea (BOK), Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at a press conference after the announcement of the central bank’s monetary policy decision on Thursday.

South Korea's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50% earlier this morning. The decision was on the expected lines.

Additional quotes by Lee

“Exports will perform better in 2H this year than 1H. “

“Recovery in exports will only be gradual.”

“Effects of March rate cut 'surely' showing.”

“Bank still has room to cut rates.”

“Need to be careful in further rate cut.”

“Will buy government bonds in case of excess volatility.”

“Not considering yield curve control for now.”

USD/KRW rebounds towards 1,200

USD/KRW bounced off four-day lows of 1,184.73 to hit daily tops at 1,186.57 on the BOK status-quo and Governor Lee’s remarks.

At the time of writing, the spot adds 0.14% to trade at 1,185.95. The bulls look to regain the 1,200 mark.