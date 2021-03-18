BOK: Will take FX stabilising steps if needed

The Bank of Korea (BOK), the South Korean central bank, said in a statement on Thursday that it is ready to intervene in the financial markets if required.

Key quotes

“It’s stepping up its monitoring of markets.”

“Will take stabilising steps on FX, financial markets, if necessary.”

“The FOMC in line with expectations.”

Market reaction

In a knee-jerk reaction to the intervention comments from BOK, the South Korean won (KRW) tumbled to daily lows of 1,124.80 against the US dollar.

At the time of writing, USD/KRW edges 0.23% higher at 1,123.75.