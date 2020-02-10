BoK seen “on hold” later in February – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, expects the Bank of Korea (BoK), to keep the monetary conditions unaltered at this month’s meeting (February 27th).

Key Quotes

“The BoK left its policy rate unchanged at a record-low of 1.25% in January. The rate decision was again not unanimous with 2 out of 7 members supporting a rate cut. Barring and unexpected downturn in growth this year, we maintain our view for the BoK to be on hold through 2020. Expected changes to the make-up of the monetary policy board in April as tenures of four members would be expiring may have some bearing on the rates decision going forth”.