BoK now seen ‘on hold’ during this year – UOB

Ho Woei Chen, CFA, Economist at UOB Group, expects the Bank of Korea (BoK) to leave the policy rate unchanged throughout the current year.
Key Quotes
“Bank of Korea (BOK) left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.25% [on Friday], in line with consensus and our expectation. The rate decision was again not unanimous with 2 out of 7 board members supporting a rate cut. Despite having one more dissenting member this month, BOK’s assessment of economic growth has improved as it judged that “the sluggishness in the domestic economy has eased somewhat” while uncertainties remain. It said that the current growth and inflation trajectory is still in line with projections made in November.”
“The statement suggests that BOK’s monetary policy stance has turned more neutral. The central bank had cut interest rate twice in 2019, at the July and October meetings. With the stabilization in the global trade environment, the BOK is unlikely to rush into further easing.”
“Barring an unexpected downturn in growth this year, we maintain our forecast for the BOK to be on hold at 1.25% through 2020. Expected changes to the make-up of the monetary policy board in April as tenures of four members would be expiring, may have some bearing on the rate decisions going forth.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sees corrective bounce near 1.1100 level
EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting an underlying bearish bias. However, the market is challenging the January lows in the 1.1100/1.1090 support zone. If the bulls defend this area, EUR/USD is more likely to bounce in the London session.
GBP/USD: Brexit woes, calls for BOE’s rate cut depress traders around 1.3000
GBP/USD holds steady around the 1.30 handle while heading into the London open on Monday. The pair came under pressure on Friday amid increasing odds of the BOE’s rate cut and Brexit-negative headlines.
Forex Today: Antipodeans cheer Yuan rally amid risk-on, Oil jumps on Libyan crisis
Amid increased government support from both China and Australia to boost the economy, investors ignored the latest Mid East flare-up concerning Libya, as the risk-on sentiment extended into Asia this Monday. Oil prices, however, rallied to more than a week’s high.
Gold starts the week challenging $1563/oz resistance
Gold is challenging the 1563 resistance as the market is trading in a rising channel above the main SMAs. A break above this level can see the metal appreciating towards the 1570 and 1580 resistance levels.
USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts
USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15.