The Bank of Korea (BoK) left its policy rate unchanged at 0.5% on Wednesday and economists at ANZ Bank expect the policy rate to be kept on hold for a prolonged period, with further monetary accommodation to come in the form of government bond purchases.
See – USD/KRW to test 2018 low at 1054 on a weekly close below 1151/47 – Credit Suisse
Key quotes
“The BoK today unsurprisingly left its policy rate unchanged at 0.50%, in a unanimous decision. It also signalled that it will maintain an accommodative stance until there are stronger signs of recovery.”
“We remain of the view that the current policy rate of 0.5% will stay for a prolonged period. Instead, the focus is on fiscal-monetary coordination, with the governor highlighting that flexible fiscal policy is needed in the current environment. Accordingly, additional monetary support is likely to come in the form of government bond purchases to support fiscal expansion.”
“Should borrowing costs experience another leg up, the BoK is likely to act. For now, a large-scale purchasing program does not appear to be in the works, with the governor noting that actual quantitative easing is not appropriate at this time. He also ruled out additional corporate bond purchases for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.2900 amid rising no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD extends the drop below 1.2900 on growing Hard Brexit fears. EU leaders to say progress in Brexit talks as 'not sufficient' for a deal. Traders await the Brexit meeting between UK PM Johnson the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.
EUR/USD slips towards 1.1700 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD heads back towards 1.1700 ahead of ECB Chief Lagarde's speech. Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency. Sustained risk-off boosts dollar's demand and adds to the downside pressures.
Gold: Rebound still capped below $1900
Gold's upside attempts remain capped below $1,900, courtesy of the US dollar rally. Gold's one-month risk reversals indicate a renewed demand for put options or bearish bets on the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Dollar bid amid jittery markets, all eyes on key UK-EU Brexit meeting
The safe-haven US dollar held onto its recent recovery rally from three-week lows, benefiting from broad risk-aversion amid a pause in the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial and no sign of an end to the US fiscal stimulus deadlock.
WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD
WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.