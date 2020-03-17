BoK joins the “easing wave” on COVID-19 panic – UOB

Economist Ho Woei Chen, CFA, at UOB Group, reviewed the recent decision by the Bank of Korea (BoK) to reduce the policy rate further.
Key Quotes
“Bank of Korea (BOK) cut its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 0.75% at an emergency meeting on Monday (16 March). The base rate will be at a new record low with effect from 17 March. The announced measures are targeted at reducing downside growth risks due to the significant uncertainties from the global spread of COVID-19 as well as to ease the market volatilities. The last time that BOK had cut its benchmark rate by 50bps or more in a single meeting was in 2009.”
“The move follows the slew of central banks easing which include the Federal Reserve’s unscheduled 100bps cut to the Fed Funds Target Rate (FFTR) on Sunday (15 March). BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol said that the timing of rate cut now is better than in February as Fed’s cut has provided the BOK with more room for policy actions… For future policy actions, he said that the BOK will consider purchasing government bonds if needed, signaling the scope for quantitative easing (QE).”
“In addition to the benchmark rate cut, the BOK announced further support for SME lending and improving the financial market in the short-term.”
“The BOK did not provide an updated outlook for GDP growth but Governor Lee said that it will be lower than its forecast of 2.1%. The BOK said it “will maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance going forward so as to reduce the downside risks to the real economy and ease volatility in the financial markets.” With the interest rate cut today, we do not expect further move by the BOK at its scheduled meeting on 9 April. Further rate moves will be highly dependent on how the COVD-19 infection pans out.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes toward 1.10 amid dollar funding stress
EUR/USD has fallen toward 1.10 amid immense dollar strength and fears of its shortage. The ZEW Economic Sentiment for March plunged to -49.5 points. French President Macron declared "war" and pledged stimulus.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.21 amid USD strength, weak UK data
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.21, the lowest in six months, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground amid coronavirus fears. UK job figures disappointed with an increase of the unemployment rate to 3.9%.
Trading Volatility: Resist the temptation to pick tops and bottoms
What a trader wants is the right side of a new trend. It is not necessary to pick the turning point. Remember. If you get 50% of any move you have done your job. Has a basic assumption changed to enable a new trend?
Gold slides to $1485 region, closer to over 1-month lows set on Monday
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1484 region.
WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles
The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.