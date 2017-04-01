BOJ's yield curve control could ignite bubbles – Nikkei

The Nikkei reported headlines crossing the wires from a BOJ executive, sounding pleased with the outcome of the bank’s yield curve control framework.

The BOJ executive noted, "I wish I could say that the BOJ adopted a new policy in September in anticipation of Donald Trump's victory."

Meanwhile, Takashi Kamiya, chief economist at T&D Asset Management, stated theoretical 10-year Japanese government bond yields would have been around 0.5% if the BOJ had not adopted the yield curve control.