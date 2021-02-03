BOJ’s Wakatabe: Won't hesitate to add easing if necessary

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) won't hesitate to add easing if necessary, the central bank’s Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said in a scheduled speech on Wednesday.

Will examine impact of YCC easing on economy, CPI.

No need to change YCC framework at review.

Nothing wrong with BOJ’s basic policy direction.

Fed's average inflation target has aspects in common with BOJ's policy thinking.

BOJ will take into account debate, experience of overseas central banks.

What's important is to look at real interest rates.

it will likely take quite a long time to achieve 2% inflation.

March policy examination will look at operations, asset purchases based on assumption we will continue with YCC and QQE.

Policy examination will seek to minimise cost of policy as much as possible, conduct monetary easing in effective manner.

Must ensure BOJ can respond in timely fashion to any changes in economic, price, financial developments as monetary easing is prolonged.

March policy examination won't lead to withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

Japan's economy picking up as a trend though in severe situation due to pandemic.

Japan's job, income conditions will remain under pressure but likely to improve as domestic, external demand pick up.

Japan's economy expected to improve moderately as a trend but downside risks are big.

Don't see signs japan is slipping back into deflation.

Watching with utmost attention how fx moves affect prices.