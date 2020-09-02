BOJ’s Wakatabe: No comment on political situation in Japan

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe is back on the wires now, via Reuters, making additional comments on the monetary policy while denying to talk about the Japanese political situation.

BOJ is always examining monetary policy

Cannot simply compare BOJ policy with that of other central banks

But overseas examples are useful in debate on desirable monetary policy

Personal view is BOJ may have room to focus more on job creation, income growth

No comment on political situation in Japan.

Whoever becomes the next PM, BOJ’s current monetary policy is the most appropriate one for now.

Whoever becomes the next PM, important for BOJ, govt to coordinate policies as COVID-19 inflicted big damage on jobs, income.

Spirit of govt, BOJ joint statement, which is to end deflation and achieve sustainable growth, must be maintained.

Room to come up with steps to lower real interest rates, not just by cutting rates, but via asset purchases.

BOJ's overshooting commitment has some elements of Fed's new strategy.

BOJ not considering adding employment mandate.

BOJ not thinking of reconsidering negative rates response for now.

Must look at developments further to gauge how Fed's new strategy affects other central banks' policies.